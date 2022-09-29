72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Light breezes, no rain forecast Thursday for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
FILE - Men fish near a boat sticking up along the shoreline in Government Wash which is now sur ...
FILE - Men fish near a boat sticking up along the shoreline in Government Wash which is now surrounded by plants at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022, near Boulder City. The lake's surface was at 1,045.05 feet as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, a rise of 4.30 feet from its summer low of 1,040.75 feet on July 27, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday morning might see some elevated winds, but a repeat of Wednesday morning’s storms and showers is not in the National Weather Service forecast.

Morning winds will be 8 to 13 with gusts as high as 18 on Thursday. The afternoon high should be near 97.

A Friday morning low near 74 is expected before rising to 96. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Saturday through Tuesday should bring highs right around 94, say the meteorologists.

Some of Wednesday’s rainfall totals included .79 of an inch at the Flamingo Wash at Nellis Boulevard, .47 south of Spring Valley, .39 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, .31 at Lone Mountain Park in the northwest, .24 near UNLV and .31 near Caesars Palace on the Strip. A majority of rain gauges recorded from .04 to .08 on an inch.

Lake Mead still rising

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,045.05 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a rise of 4.30 feet from the summer low of 1,040.75 feet on July 27.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

