Light haze from California fire expected in Las Vegas sky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 7, 2021 - 7:53 am
Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, i ...
Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Haze from the wildfires in California began entering the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Aug. 06, 2021, and may stay through much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Haze from Northern California fires are expected to be in at least some parts of the Las Vegas Valley sky on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The pollutants began moving into the northwest valley on Friday afternoon, said meteorologist Brian Planz.

“The I-15 corridor looks like it will be the diving line between haze in the northwest and lighter conditions southeast of that,” Planz said. “We are not expecting anything real thick.”

The Saturday forecast high is 108 with light winds generally below 10 mph.

The haze is expected to be around before noon Sunday, according to the forecast. Afternoon winds gusting to 25 mph might assist in thinning the haze. The high is forecast to be 107.

There is no rain in the seven-day forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

