Light rain falls in northeast Las Vegas Valley, spreads to Strip

Slight chance of rain through the weekend
Rain is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)
A lightning bolt strikes next to the setting sun as a thunderstorm moves through the desert near Salome, Arizona. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 9:15 pm
 
Updated August 8, 2024 - 10:34 pm

Rain showers with gusty winds and some hail moved into the northeast Las Vegas Valley late Thursday evening.

One moderate cell popped up around 9:30 p.m.between Nellis Air Force Base and Apex, according to National Weather Service radar. Other cells were forming in the east valley.

Rain gauges showed limited rainfall, but .12 of an inch fell inear the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as of 10 p.m.

By 10:30 p.m., a narrow band of rain was closing in on the Strip and later UNLV toward the Las Vegas airport.

Isolated showers hit Mount Charleston briefly earlier Thursday said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

An outflow of wind from Utah storms could send wind speeds in the valley to 30 mph after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Monsoon conditions and slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for the valley, Thursday through the weekend, said the weather service.

“Pretty good moisture is in place and we’ll add a little more tomorrow through Saturday before starting to dry out starting Sunday,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll also be below 110 for the foreseeable future, so that’s nice.”

Friday will be similar with a 20 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high will be near 107.

Saturday is forecast for a 30 percent chance of storms, dropping to 20 percent Saturday night and a slighter chance on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

