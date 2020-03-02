Light showers fall in Las Vegas Valley as March begins

The National Weather Service said the weather will be dry for the rest of the week, warming up to the high 70s by Friday.

Rain puddles are seen at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in February 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley saw some light rain Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Caleb Steele said there was a 40 to 60 percent chance of scattered showers overnight.

As of 9 p.m., the weather service said the only measurable precipitation had been recorded in Henderson, with about a tenth of an inch. Any showers will likely be gone by the morning commute on Monday, though the roads may be slick.

Steele said the weather will stay dry for the rest of the week, warming up to the high 70s by Friday.

Sunday reached a high of 65 degrees, and Monday is expected to stay the same, with breezes all day and 10 to 20 mph gusts.

Forecast highs for the workweek are 70 on Tuesday, 72 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday and 78 on Friday, Steele said.

