Light showers, strong winds reach Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service said there’s a “30 percent chance” for showers in the valley tonight.

Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It has been windy, but conditions have largely under performed National Weather Service projections.

“It’s been windy, but most gusts have been 40 mph or below,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “So blustery, but not horrible.”

A high wind advisory remains in place for the region until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Red Rock had the strongest gust at 55 mph around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and has seen gusts around 40 mph most of the day.

Harry Reid International Airport had a gust of 37 mph around 8 a.m. and gusts have been 22 to 30 mph most of the day.

Henderson Executive Airport logged a gust of 40 mph around 2 a.m. and winds have been steady around 30 mph.

North Las Vegas Airport had a gust of 36 around 10 a.m., but steady winds have largely been below 20 mph much of the day.

Winds are expected to stay steady until shortly after sunset, but some rain or sprinkles are possible.

“There’s a 30 percent chance we may see some showers,” Outler said.

As of 8 p.m., radar indicated some light showers over the southwest valley.

Winds are forecast to drop overnight, but gusts to 27 mph are forecast for Wednesday. The high near 65.

