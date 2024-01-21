51°F
Light winter storm forecast to intensify for a wetter Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2024 - 9:40 am
 
Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 202 ...
Snowboards get their gear on as they prepare to enjoy Lee Canyon Ski Resort on December 22, 2023. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A winter storm crept quietly into the Las Vegas area Saturday night, but it is forecast to intensify Monday.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, light rain was falling across nearly all but the northern reaches of the valley.

A majority of the Regional Flood Control District rainfall gauges showed from .04 to .16 of an inch of rain during the overnight hours.

“The rain should start to taper off around noon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “There may be some lingering showers in the afternoon.”

Monday is forecast to be the wettest day of the storm activity, Outler said.

“We should see from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the valley and maybe up to 12 inches in the mountains above 7,000 feet,” he said.

Showers should resume around 5 a.m. Monday when a morning low of 46 is forecast. The chance of rain is listed at 60 percent. Rainfall could make the morning commute slippery.

Showers are a 100 percent probability Monday, says the weather service. The high should reach 55. Winds will be from the east at 3-6 mph.

The Tuesday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain with a high of 60.

Mountain forecast

Lee Canyon reported 2 inches of snow overnight.

The expected Monday snowfall of up to a foot would be a delight for snow lovers. The resort has received 32 inches of snow this year and four of five lifts are open, but only six of 31 trails can be utilized.

Sledding on the slopes near Mount Charleston is still not a good idea because of insufficient snow, officials are advising. Reports on social media say a woman was knocked unconscious while attempting to sled on Saturday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

