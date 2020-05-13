Lighter winds to make a pleasant Wednesday in Las Vegas

Diminished winds will make for a pleasant Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds that gusted into the 40s on Tuesday will diminish on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. People walk during a cool and windy morning at Charlie Frias Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Diminished winds will make for a pleasant Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Under sunny skies, the high should be about 86. Southerly winds that were gusting into the 40s on Tuesday are expected to be 9 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20.

“The central and east side of the valley is getting gusts to about 25 mph while the west side has calmed to about 10 to 15 mph,” meteorologist John Adair said at 4 a.m. Wednesday. “Winds will be light and variable after sunrise and then will kick up to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.”

The overnight low will be around 62 with similar wind conditions.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 88 on Thursday and 92 on Friday before highs elevate to the mid-90s on the weekend.

“We’ll warm up for the weekend and then another system coming in Sunday will kick up the winds and lower the temperatures about 10 to 13 degrees for early next week,” Adair said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.