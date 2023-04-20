49°F
Las Vegas Weather

Lighter winds, warmer temperatures forecast through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
The high in central Las Vegas will be near 75 on Thursday, April 20, 2023, according to the Nat ...
The high in central Las Vegas will be near 75 on Thursday, April 20, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The gradual warming toward Las Vegas summer temperatures will escalate Thursday and into the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

After a Wednesday high of 70, the Thursday zenith will be around 75 with a sunny sky and light winds around 7-10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday morning will see a low near 56 before rising to 83 with similar wind and sky conditions.

Saturday should see a high near 85 with an 89 projected for Sunday and Monday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

