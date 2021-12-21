55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Limited Las Vegas rain could impact Christmas travel starting Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 11:23 am
 
It's possible that Lee Canyon could receive a few more inches of snow starting Thursday, Dec. 2 ...
A snowboarder catches air on Rabbit Peak during opening day on Dec. 17, 2021, at the Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort near Las Vegas. It's possible that Lee Canyon could receive a few more inches of snow starting Thursday through the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada could see limited rain in the Las Vegas Valley and light snow in the mountains most likely starting Thursday.

“Perhaps a chance Thursday afternoon into the evening and more of a possibility on Friday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods said. “There could be a 50 percent chance or a little better on Friday.”

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains would be limited to a few inches along the same time frame, Woods said.

Tuesday should see a high near 59 with light winds. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.

Precipitation chances could linger through the Christmas weekend and into next week, Woods said, adding that rainfall totals would be perhaps two-tenths of an inch cumulative through the Christmas travel season.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
2
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
3
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
4
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
5
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST