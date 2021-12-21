Limited Las Vegas rain could impact Christmas travel starting Thursday

Southern Nevada could see limited rain in the Las Vegas Valley and light snow in the mountains most likely starting Thursday.

A snowboarder catches air on Rabbit Peak during opening day on Dec. 17, 2021, at the Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort near Las Vegas. It's possible that Lee Canyon could receive a few more inches of snow starting Thursday through the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada could see limited rain in the Las Vegas Valley and light snow in the mountains most likely starting Thursday.

“Perhaps a chance Thursday afternoon into the evening and more of a possibility on Friday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods said. “There could be a 50 percent chance or a little better on Friday.”

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains would be limited to a few inches along the same time frame, Woods said.

Tuesday should see a high near 59 with light winds. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.

Precipitation chances could linger through the Christmas weekend and into next week, Woods said, adding that rainfall totals would be perhaps two-tenths of an inch cumulative through the Christmas travel season.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.