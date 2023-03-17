44°F
Lincoln County deals with flooding; pleasant weekend expected for Las Vegas

A sunny sky should make for a good Las Vegas weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 17, 2023 - 7:31 am
The high in central Las Vegas will be around 65 on Friday, March 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.
The high in central Las Vegas will be around 65 on Friday, March 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Albeit a bit cool for the starting weekend of pool season, Las Vegas is forecast to have pleasant conditions, says the National Weather Service.

A sunny Friday should see a high near 65 while morning northwest winds of 6-10 will switch to come from the northeast in the afternoon.

The Saturday low will be bear 45 before a sunny afternoon high near 66 and similar winds. Some clouds will develop Sunday with a high near 67.

After a Monday high near 69, a chance of rain will develop late in the day.

Flooding threatens dam

North of Las Vegas in Lincoln County, flood warnings remain in effect through Friday afternoon for portions of the Meadow Valley Wash.

The Lincoln County sheriff’s office reported that several roads were underwater Thursday as a result of flooding

Officials were also monitoring the status of Echo Dam, which remained intact as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Drought conditions improve

The wet weather of the past week has drastically reduced the amount of Nevada under severe or worse drought, according to the Nevada Drought Monitoring Center.

It is the best drought condition across the state in nearly two years.

Lee Canyon tops 230 inches

Receiving 3 inches of snow just after the end of skiing on Thursday, Lee Canyon has received 232 inches this year at Rabbit Peak. The next projected possible snowfall is Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

