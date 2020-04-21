Lingering Las Vegas showers to end before sunny, warm spell

After some lingering morning showers clear out, Las Vegas skies should be sunny Tuesday after a record rainfall Monday.

After some lingering morning showers clear out, Las Vegas skies should be sunny Tuesday after a record rainfall Monday.

The high will be near 80 degrees with winds 6 to 8 mph from the west switching to the north later in the morning.

As of 8 a.m., showers were reported over Summerlin and old Henderson as well as a band from Sunrise Mountain in the east valley toward Overton, said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service.

“There is a tiny chance of rain until later this afternoon and then it should clear out and be dry for a long time,” Morgan said, adding that rainfall of about 0.01 inches was recorded at Green Valley and Black Mountain overnight.

McCarran International Airport reported .20 inches of rain Monday, a record for April 20.

Tuesday night’s projected low is around 69 with west winds about 7 mph.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 87 with sunny skies and north-northwest winds from 7 to 10 mph.

