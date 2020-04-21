Lingering Las Vegas showers to end before sunny, warm spell
After some lingering morning showers clear out, Las Vegas skies should be sunny Tuesday after a record rainfall Monday.
After some lingering morning showers clear out, Las Vegas skies should be sunny Tuesday after a record rainfall Monday.
The high will be near 80 degrees with winds 6 to 8 mph from the west switching to the north later in the morning.
As of 8 a.m., showers were reported over Summerlin and old Henderson as well as a band from Sunrise Mountain in the east valley toward Overton, said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service.
“There is a tiny chance of rain until later this afternoon and then it should clear out and be dry for a long time,” Morgan said, adding that rainfall of about 0.01 inches was recorded at Green Valley and Black Mountain overnight.
McCarran International Airport reported .20 inches of rain Monday, a record for April 20.
Tuesday night’s projected low is around 69 with west winds about 7 mph.
The forecast high for Wednesday is 87 with sunny skies and north-northwest winds from 7 to 10 mph.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.