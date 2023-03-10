Lombardo declares storm emergency for 3 Nevada counties

The governor declared a state of emergency declared Friday night because of ongoing severe weather conditions in Churchill, Douglas and Lyon counties.

Rock covers U.S. 95 near Walker Lake between Schurz and Hawthorne, Nev., on Friday, March 10, 2023. Crews were working to clear at least one lane of the major Reno-Las Vegas route as soon as possible, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. It is unknown how long the road will be closed. (Mineral County Sheriff's Office)

A massive amount of snow fell onto California Route 50 overnight during an avalanche control operation. (Caltrans District 3)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night because of ongoing severe weather conditions in Churchill, Douglas County and Lyon counties.

“Since yesterday, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada,” a news release from the governor’s office stated. “As severe weather conditions continue, further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the region. The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the counties of Churchill, Douglas and Lyon to receive state and federal assistance as they work to protect citizens and repair damage from the storms.

“I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather,” Lombardo said in the news release.

The emergency declaration may be amended to include additional affected counties and tribal nations, the governor’s office said.

U.S. 95 closed

Earlier Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation advised drivers to expect U.S. 95 to remain closed temporarily in the Walker Lake area following major rockfall across the highway.

Within hours of the Friday morning event, the Nevada Department of Transportation teamed up with a local construction contractor to begin rock removal. While no exact time of reopening is known, crews will be working to safely reopen the highway to at least one lane of travel as soon as safe.

US 95 was closed between Schurz and Hawthorne near Walker Lake. Large boulders were covering the pavement. Hawthorne is 314 miles northwest of Las Vegas

“While the highway has the potential to remain closed through the coming days, NDOT is already working to remove rock and reopen the highway as soon as possible,” a new release Friday afternoon from NDOT stated.

The section of highway is traveled by more than 4,000 drivers a day.

The areas of Ione, Yomba Reservation and Railroad Valley are experiencing flooding as of Friday afternoon, according to Nye County.

“Information is that there are no passable roads in or out of the areas. Northern Nye County Search and Rescue is on stand-by,” an emailed news release stated. “Emergency Management is working on getting tractors for rescue/evacuation if necessary. Shelter in place and call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office or EMS for emergencies.”

Heavy rain began Thursday in the Bay Area and atmospheric rivers of rain and snow are expected to hit central California and the Sierra Mountains into next week. Some mountain passes are expected to get 100 inches of snow or more this weekend.

Wind, rain in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, rain was falling with the Red Rock Canyon area receiving nearly a half-inch as of 4:30 p.m. Mount Charleston had logged 1.38 inches, Harris Springs had recorded .75 of an inch and Calico Basin had received .43 of an inch.

The Red Rock Visitors Center had a wind gust of 52 mph at 9:30 a.m. Friday while Harry Reid International Airport logged a gust of 40 mph at 4:20 p.m.

On Saturday, patchy blowing dust was forecast between 4 and 5 p.m. The sky was expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy conditions with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph was forecast.

Saturday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 51. West-southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph were expected to decrease to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 72. Southwest winds of 5 to 7 mph will become east-southeast in the morning.

Unsettled weather is on tap for the end of the week, with Snow in the Sierra, rain potentially causing flooding in the Owens Valley, and gusty winds across the Mojave Desert, southern Nevada, and northwest Arizona. Use caution if traveling through Saturday. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/NPkoIzbb7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 9, 2023

This is the first time I can ever recall seeing the National Weather Service forecast FOUR major mountain passes in California to see over 100 inches of snow from one storm. Just humongous snow totals. pic.twitter.com/JtQfM8Rvoa — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

Sierra snow may be massive

Snowfall in the Sierra Mountains along the California-Nevada line could be massive.

The weather service is predicting 100 inches of snow or more in four mountain passes — Carson, Ebbetts, Sonora and Tioga passes — as well as 60 to 80 inches in Donner Pass.

The Sierra Nevada is about to see up to another 10-15 feet of snow above 8,000 feet in just the next 7 days. Up to 10 feet of snow could fall just through Sunday above 9,000 feet! Keep in mind California's snowpack is already one of the biggest in modern history. pic.twitter.com/LwvJB6EQAp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 9, 2023

The area has been hit by massive snow already and this storm includes an atmospheric river with heavy rainfall anticipated.

With back-to-back storms to hit California, state officials are scrambling to make strategic releases from key reservoirs in hopes of preventing a repeat of the deadly flooding that killed nearly two dozen people in January.

Periods of valley/coastal rain & heavy mountain snow will continue for portions of northern & central California this weekend. By late Monday into Tuesday the next storm system arrives, delivering another round of excessive rainfall & heavy mountain snow to the West Coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/B22Dnc1Ppy — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 10, 2023

At least 10 rivers are forecast to overflow from the incoming “Pineapple Express” storm, which is expected to drop warm, heavy, snow-melting rain as it moves from the Central Coast toward the southern Sierra beginning Thursday night into Saturday.

Among them are rivers that flooded at the start of the year, when nine atmospheric river storms pummeled the state. The waterways include the Cosumnes River near Sacramento, where more than a dozen levee breaches sent floodwaters onto roadways and low-lying areas, trapping drivers and contributing to at least three deaths along Highway 99.

“This is a very dynamic system,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a briefing Thursday. “Rivers and creeks can rise very quickly, and so it does have the potential to be a dangerous situation, particularly in areas that had experienced flooding before.”

The Bay Area was receiving heavy rain Thursday night. San Jose was evacuating some homeless people along several creeks, streams and low areas, according to KRON-4.

Lee Canyon at 217 inches

No snow has fallen at Lee Canyon in the past 48 hours, but some was expected Thursday overnight and again on Tuesday. The resort in the Spring Mountains has recorded 217 inches at Rabbit Peak this season and has a 95-inch base.

