Look for a sunny September Sunday in Las Vegas

Dry, sunny weather is staying in Las Vegas after the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario soaked the valley last week.

Stormy skies are seen over Las Vegas Valley from North Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service said that Las Vegans can expect sunshine Sunday with a high in the low 90s. Into the evening, there will be a slight breeze, before calming to the low 70s.

Much-needed rain

Last Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Until Thursday, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.