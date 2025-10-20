56°F
Low 80s this week in Las Vegas

The afternoon sun light rays pierce through tree branches at Bruce Trent Park, on Monday, July ...
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through tree branches at Bruce Trent Park, on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
October 20, 2025 - 5:00 am
October 20, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Typical Fall weather continues for the third week in October in Southern Nevada.

The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas — and it shows that much of the same is expected. Monday is forecasted to see a high of 80 degrees, with mostly clear skies. The overnight low will hover around 61 degrees.

This week’s forecast

This trend continues throughout the week.

Tuesday: High 80

Wednesday: High 80

Thursday: High 79

Friday: High 82

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

