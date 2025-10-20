Low 80s this week in Las Vegas
The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook Las Vegas and the surrounding areas—and it shows that much of the same is expected.
Typical Fall weather continues for the third week in October in Southern Nevada.
The National Weather Service shared their 3-day outlook for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas — and it shows that much of the same is expected. Monday is forecasted to see a high of 80 degrees, with mostly clear skies. The overnight low will hover around 61 degrees.
The next few days will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and seasonal temperatures to southern Nevada, northwestern Arizona, and southeastern California. Enjoy the pleasant weather!#cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/woL1NmnDaS
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 19, 2025
This week’s forecast
This trend continues throughout the week.
Tuesday: High 80
Wednesday: High 80
Thursday: High 79
Friday: High 82
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.