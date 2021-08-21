98°F
Low-level winds improving Las Vegas Valley air quality

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 21, 2021 - 2:28 pm
Geese walk along Lake Jacqueline in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Veg ...
Geese walk along Lake Jacqueline in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Air conditions improved across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday and are expected to keep improving through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability smoke advisory that had been extended through Sunday was cancelled Saturday as air quality conditions have been steadily improving since Friday afternoon.

“We have some (smoke) but it’s a couple thousand feet up so it is not causing too many visibility issues,” said meteorologist Dan Berc. “Winds are coming in and scouring out all the low levels of smoke. We don’t anticipate that big of a problem locally and it should only get better tomorrow unless we would get another fire close to us.”

Most air quality stations across the valley were showing good air quality as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke and haze from the French fire in Kern County, California, entered the region early Saturday, but was being cleared out by the low-level winds.

The Friday high reached 95 at McCarran International Airport. The normal this time of year is 103. The forecast high for Saturday is 99.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
