Main Death Valley road closed again because of heavy rain

Heavy rain for two days at and near Death Valley National Park has again forced closure of California Route 190 near the park entrance.

File -- In a photo provided by the National Park Service, Highway 190 is closed due to flash flooding in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Jill Amato of Las Vegas walks with her dog Ruby at Floyd Lamb Park, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The New median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

There's a 30 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas area on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, says the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Heavy rain for the past two days at and near Death Valley National Park has again forced closure of the main road.

California Route 190 from 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127 was closed Thursday evening due to flooding.

A flash flood warning remained in place until 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Route 190 in the area of the Death Valley Junction received about 0.75 of an inch to 1.5 inches Thursday evening, according to meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

She said the Furnace Creek area received 0.75 of an inch to 1 inch.

At around 11 p.m., Stessman said there could be an additional half an inch of rain along Route 190 in the next few hours.

Chances for precipitation in the Death Valley area are low on Friday with the highest chance at 10 percent in the higher terrain, according to Stessman.

Several roads were reopened in the park and surrounding areas recently, about two weeks after heavy flooding in the first few days of August.

Damage was estimated to be in the millions.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 has closed State Route 190 from 10 miles west of Death Valley Junction to State Route 127 due to flooding. According to @NWSVegas, a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 8:30 tonight. pic.twitter.com/0CFvdHAoqM — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 26, 2022

Temporary lake

A temporary lake that formed near the Ivanpah Dry Lake because of heavy rainfall on Wednesday is likely growing today.

A lake formed there Wednesday and closed down the southbound side of Interstate 15 from nearly four hours before it was reopened about 7 p.m.

Amazing footage of Ivanpah Dry Lake (Primm Valley) which is currently filled with water thanks to heavy storms yesterday. #cawx #nvwx https://t.co/WkotSJvi6P — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 25, 2022

A flash flood warning that runs until 5:15 p.m. was issued for the same stateline area that received heavy rain on Wednesday.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

Until 5:15pm Heavy rain in areas that received copious amounts of rain yesterday will result in flash flooding, particularly along roadways that intercept Wheeler Wash including State Route 160 east of Pahrump. Turn around, don't drown!#NvWx pic.twitter.com/Kg9RyuCPFk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 25, 2022

More than a month of monsoon weather may be coming to an end, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Nearly 12 inches of rain has been recorded at Mount Charleston in Southern Nevada’s wettest monsoon season in 10 years. The rain gauge closest to the peak recorded 1.38 inches on Wednesday alone.

Friday should be mostly clear with a high near 100 and a Saturday morning low near 79. Sunday is forecast to be nearly identical, as is Monday.

After Thursday, no precipitation is listed in the current forecast that runs until Wednesday.

Lake Mead up 2.72 feet

The monsoon has helped Lake Mead rise 2.72 feet in the past month.

The surface of the lake was at 1,043.43 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a rise of 2.72 feet or 32.64 inches.

The rise of an inch equals about 68,000 acre-feet, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. One acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons of water.

