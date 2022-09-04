97°F
Main Death Valley road may be opened within a day after 3rd closure in a month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2022 - 8:59 am
Death Valley National Park, here in a 2014 file image, might see temperatures as high as 124 de ...
Death Valley National Park, here in a 2014 file image, might see temperatures as high as 124 degrees in the coming days. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

It will likely be another 24 hours before California Route 190, the main road into Death Valley National Park, will be totally reopened after it was closed because of floodwater and debris Saturday night.

California Transportation District 9 tweeted the update on Sunday morning. It has crews cleaning up the road.

Parts of Death Valley were under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms moved across the national park.

The sprawling park of more than 3 million acres in California that runs adjacent to the Nevada-California state line has received heavy rainfall frequently since early August, washing out roads that have only partially been repaired.

Temperatures up to 124 degrees are forecast for the region this weekend.

The biggest storm was on Aug. 5 and stranded about 1,000 people in the park, some of them overnight. Roads were widely damaged. There were no injuries or deaths.

Repairs were in progress when a second round of storms in late August forced a close of Route 190 again.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning
By / RJ

The warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. Nearly a full week of excessive heat could pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada.