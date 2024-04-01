March was cool, wet and windy, weather service says

March saw several windy days, which is to be expected at the start of spring.

Lee Canyon gets a foot of snow for Easter; valley gets rain & chill

Raindrops reflect the Flamingo marquee as they bead up on glass atop a pedestrian bride crossing the Strip during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman walks with a fun umbrella along the Strip near Caesars Palace during a rainy day on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rainbow towers over the Las Vegas Valley as seen from Lone Mountain on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

March in Las Vegas was considerably cooler than usual and also wetter, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature of 57.5 degrees (the daily high and low temperature averaged out) was 3.3 degrees below the norm for March.

While cool, spring 2023 was much cooler with an average temperature of 54.4 degrees.

The record cool March was set in 1948 at 50.4 degrees and tied in 1952, said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

The March Review is in! 🗞️ The month was characterized by cooler and wetter than normal conditions, and also occasionally strong winds. The peak wind gust of 68 mph on March 2nd was the strongest March wind gust since 1985! #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/PPbkk3wkjP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2024

The precipitation for the month at Harry Reid International Airport, the valley’s official measuring station, was .74 of an inch — .32 of an inch above normal.

Several windy days also occurred, which is to be expected at the start of spring.

A peak wind gust of 68 mph on March 2 was the strongest March wind gust since 1985.

The warmest day failed to reach 80 degrees after the airport hit 78 on March 21. The coldest day was 40 degrees on March 9 and nearly tied on March 31 when the mercury dipped to 41 over several hours in the early morning.

The cool trend may continue into the early days of April.

A high of 80 is forecast for Wednesday, which would be the first 80 this year. But by Friday, the high may be less than 60 with a 58 currently forecast for Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.