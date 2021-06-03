108°F
McCarran airport hits 108 to set record for June 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 5:26 pm
The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the L ...
The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the Las Vegas Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The high temperature at McCarran International Airport reached 108 about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, breaking the mark of 107 set in 2016.

The reading dropped to 106 within 10 minutes and National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said he thought the 108 might stand for the day.

At 5 p.m., Henderson Executive Airport was at 108, North Las Vegas Airport reached 109 and Death Valley was at 119.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

