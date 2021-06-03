McCarran high of 107 ties daily record, could go higher

With at least an hour before the heat of the day begins to subside, the temperature at McCarran International reached 107 about 3:37 p.m. Thursday, tying a mark set in 2016.

“It hit 107 and dropped down to 106 and even 104 and now it’s back to 106,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said shortly before 4 p.m.

He said a record-setting reading of 108 wasn’t out of the question.

Shifting winds can cause the temperature change at the official reading station, which is on the south side of McCarran along Sunset Road.

“Sometime you’ll see a wind kick in and bump it up and other times a wind from the other direction will drop it a bit,” Salmen said.

Near-Record Temps Again Today! 🌡️ ⚠️ Excessive Heat Warning ⚠️ remains in effect for much of the Mojave Desert & Colorado River Valley through Friday. Limit time spent outdoors from 9a-9p, and drink plenty of water – even if you're not thirsty. 🥤#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/eFPDOXlJsy — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2021

At 4 p.m., the reading at Henderson Executive Airport was 108, North Las Vegas Airport was 109 and Death Valley was 118.

