McCarran high of 107 ties daily record, could go higher

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2021 - 4:17 pm
The Las Vegas Valley will be hot, dry and clear through the end of the week, according to the Las Vegas Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

With at least an hour before the heat of the day begins to subside, the reading at McCarran International reached 107 about 3:37 p.m. Thursday, tying a mark set in 2016.

“It hit 107 and dropped down to 106 and even 104 and now it’s back to 106,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said shortly before 4 p.m.

He said a record-setting reading of 108 wasn’t out of the question.

Shifting winds can cause the temperature change at the official reading station, which is on the south side of McCarran along Sunset Road.

“Sometime you’ll see a wind kick in and bump it up and other times a wind from the other direction will drop it a bit,” Salmen said.

At 4 p.m., the reading at Henderson Executive Airport was 108, North Las Vegas Airport was 109 and Death Valley was 118.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

