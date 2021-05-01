McCarran winds gusts reach 39 as front enters region

Winds gusts of 39 mph buffeted McCarran International Airport on Saturday afternoon while the high temperature reached 93.

Bob Manning of Las Vegas, background, attends a Cinco de Mayo celebration with his dogs Jessa, from left, Rusty, Sammy and Didi at Bob Price Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ballet Folklorico Senyelistli Azteca dancers Kate Santamaria, 14, second from right, and Monica Pulgarin, 14, right, wait to perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Bob Price Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winds gusts of 39 mph buffeted McCarran International Airport on Saturday afternoon while the high temperature reached 93.

Windy conditions were expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

What areas have the highest threat? Good question! All areas have an elevated threat. However, the highest danger is outlined in the map below, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. pic.twitter.com/br97C1KYTE — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 30, 2021

Red flag warning

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of Clark County, northwest Arizona and southwest Lincoln County.

Steady south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions will create a heightened fire danger .

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Front comes in Saturday night

Winds will remain strong into the evening as a cold front arrives.

An earlier forecast had a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but sunny skies are now expected.

Northwest winds will gust up to 24 mph.

“The front will drop Sunday’s high to 88 and we’ll bottom out on Monday at about 83,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

After the cold front moves out, high temperatures next week will rise back into the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.