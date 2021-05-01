90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

McCarran winds gusts reach 39 as front enters region

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2021 - 4:27 am
 
Updated May 1, 2021 - 6:16 pm
Bob Manning of Las Vegas, background, attends a Cinco de Mayo celebration with his dogs Jessa, ...
Bob Manning of Las Vegas, background, attends a Cinco de Mayo celebration with his dogs Jessa, from left, Rusty, Sammy and Didi at Bob Price Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ballet Folklorico Senyelistli Azteca dancers Kate Santamaria, 14, second from right, and Monica ...
Ballet Folklorico Senyelistli Azteca dancers Kate Santamaria, 14, second from right, and Monica Pulgarin, 14, right, wait to perform during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Bob Price Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winds gusts of 39 mph buffeted McCarran International Airport on Saturday afternoon while the high temperature reached 93.

Windy conditions were expected to continue into the evening and overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Red flag warning

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday. It covers all of Clark County, northwest Arizona and southwest Lincoln County.

Steady south-southwest winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph combined with low humidity and dry ground conditions will create a heightened fire danger .

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Front comes in Saturday night

Winds will remain strong into the evening as a cold front arrives.

An earlier forecast had a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but sunny skies are now expected.

Northwest winds will gust up to 24 mph.

“The front will drop Sunday’s high to 88 and we’ll bottom out on Monday at about 83,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

After the cold front moves out, high temperatures next week will rise back into the mid-90s, about 10 degrees above normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
Vegas adult-fantasy club The Green Door ready to reopen
2
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Kentucky Derby
3
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘bunch of BS’
4
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
5
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
Raiders go all defense on NFL draft’s second day
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
By / RJ

Gusty winds caused a power outage Sunday on Mount Charleston, according to NV Energy, but power will not be restored until 10 a.m. Monday as a precaution due to extreme fire weather conditions.