Memorial Day high in Las Vegas has chance to reach 100

Memorial Day may see the first 100-degree reading in Las Vegas this year, but just barely, says the National Weather Service.

A paddle boarder makes his way out on the water at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Henderson. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 97 on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Memorial Day may see the first 100 degree reading in Las Vegas this year, but just barely, says the National Weather Service.

“The odds are 52% we’ll get to triple digits,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Some areas of the valley will see 100 or better, but the airport may not.”

The Saturday high is forecast to be 97 after an overnight low in the lower 70s. The Friday high reached 98.

Today is #NationalHeatAwarenessDay. As temperatures soar into the triple-digits next week, make sure that you know how to prepare and BEAT the HEAT. 💪🥵💯#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/X3l1KLKSr6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 29, 2021

Sunday should see a high near 99.

“There may be some afternoon breezes, but winds should be light all weekend,” Varian said.

You have to go back to May 1, 1947, for the earliest date 100 degrees was reported in Las Vegas. The first 100-degree day usually doesn’t occur until May 26.

The Tuesday predicted high is 101 with a 104 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Las Vegas saw its first 100-degree day of 2020 on May 6.

Contract Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.