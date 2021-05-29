93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Memorial Day high in Las Vegas has chance to reach 100

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2021 - 8:11 pm
 
A paddle boarder makes his way out on the water at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in ...
A paddle boarder makes his way out on the water at Lake Las Vegas on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Henderson. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 97 on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Memorial Day may see the first 100 degree reading in Las Vegas this year, but just barely, says the National Weather Service.

“The odds are 52% we’ll get to triple digits,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Some areas of the valley will see 100 or better, but the airport may not.”

The Saturday high is forecast to be 97 after an overnight low in the lower 70s. The Friday high reached 98.

Sunday should see a high near 99.

“There may be some afternoon breezes, but winds should be light all weekend,” Varian said.

You have to go back to May 1, 1947, for the earliest date 100 degrees was reported in Las Vegas. The first 100-degree day usually doesn’t occur until May 26.

The Tuesday predicted high is 101 with a 104 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Las Vegas saw its first 100-degree day of 2020 on May 6.

Contract Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
‘There’s a lot of scared people in this town:’ Tensions run high in Mesquite
2
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
Andre Agassi’s home in Las Vegas now for sale
3
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
A’s leaving Las Vegas bullish on city’s MLB possibility
4
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
Control Board issues notice on end of COVID-19 casino restrictions
5
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
Body of Hispanic boy found near Las Vegas, community ‘shaken’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST