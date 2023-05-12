Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives

Las Vegas will warm into the mid-90s this weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Here comes the summertime heat.

Weekend Las Vegas temperatures will warm into the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s just the regular warm up in temperatures this time of year,” said meteorologist Sam Meltzer, adding that the normal high in mid-May is around 87.

The Friday high should be near 91 with a sunny sky. Winds of 6-13 mph could gust to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday will be similar with a high near 93 and winds gusting to 23 mph.

Sunday should see a high near 96. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s. June 15 is the average date for Las Vegas to reach 100, Meltzer said.

Lake Mead up 5 feet in a month

Lake Mead was at a depth of 1,049.74 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Thursday, up nearly 5 feet in the past month as more water flows in from Lake Powell.

The Bureau of Reclamation has raised outflows from Lake Powell in an effort to make conditions better for boaters and campers and to handle the above normal spring runoff from heavy snow across the West.

However, Lake Mead remains 177.76 feet below a full pool of 1,229.00 feet above sea level.

