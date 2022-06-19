Mild, calm Sunday expected for Las Vegas Valley

A mild Sunday with light winds is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The high temperature in Las Vegas will be about 89 on Sunday, June 19, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas may not see a 90-degree temperature on Sunday, the mildest day of the early summer.

A high of 89 is forecast for Juneteenth. Winds are forecast to also be much lighter than Saturday’s 40-mph gusts. A west-southwest wind of 10 to 13 mph is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

It's nice to see some clouds in our skies for a change 🤓 #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/xYOJX4sgkC — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 18, 2022

The Monday low should be around 68 with winds of 7-10 mph.

A warming trend begins Monday with a high near 94 and winds of 9-13 mph.

The Tuesday high will be near 101 before a 103 on Wednesday and 104 on Thursday.

