Mild, calm Sunday expected for Las Vegas Valley
A mild Sunday with light winds is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas may not see a 90-degree temperature on Sunday, the mildest day of the early summer.
A high of 89 is forecast for Juneteenth. Winds are forecast to also be much lighter than Saturday’s 40-mph gusts. A west-southwest wind of 10 to 13 mph is expected, according to the National Weather Service.
It's nice to see some clouds in our skies for a change 🤓 #VegasWeather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/xYOJX4sgkC
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 18, 2022
The Monday low should be around 68 with winds of 7-10 mph.
A warming trend begins Monday with a high near 94 and winds of 9-13 mph.
The Tuesday high will be near 101 before a 103 on Wednesday and 104 on Thursday.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.