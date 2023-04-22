63°F
Mild Las Vegas weekend a good time for spring outdoor fun

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Weekend skiers and snowboarders will see snow at their feet and mild temperatures this weekend, ...
Weekend skiers and snowboarders will see snow at their feet and mild temperatures this weekend, says the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

If you like to enjoy the outdoors before the Las Vegas heat arrives, this is your weekend to get out there.

High temperatures at most outdoor venues will be in the 70s and 80s — and weekend skiing or snowboarding is an option at Lee Canyon where highs should be around 60.

In central Las Vegas, the Saturday high will be around 82 with a mostly sunny sky, but winds of 8-14 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The Sunday low will be near 62 before rising to a high around 87. Winds will be a bit lighter.

Monday will have a sunny sky with a high near 89.

More 90-degree weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

