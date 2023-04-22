Mild Las Vegas weekend a good time for spring outdoor fun

Highs mostly in the 80s will make it a great weekend for outdoor activities, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Weekend skiers and snowboarders will see snow at their feet and mild temperatures this weekend, says the National Weather Service. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lee Canyon resort 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

If you like to enjoy the outdoors before the Las Vegas heat arrives, this is your weekend to get out there.

High temperatures at most outdoor venues will be in the 70s and 80s — and weekend skiing or snowboarding is an option at Lee Canyon where highs should be around 60.

Temperatures will climb for outdoor recreation this weekend. Sustained north winds 10 to 20 mph will occur over area lakes on Saturday. Remember to stay hydrated and protected from prolonged sun exposure. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/EUYAN5jz7U — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 21, 2023

In central Las Vegas, the Saturday high will be around 82 with a mostly sunny sky, but winds of 8-14 mph could gust to 20 mph.

The Sunday low will be near 62 before rising to a high around 87. Winds will be a bit lighter.

We'll be warming, then waning, the warming again through the next 7 days. 😵 We're forecasting the 90+ temps to wait until the end of next week, but we *could* touch 90 by Monday. #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/2G6iG9c3k2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 21, 2023

Monday will have a sunny sky with a high near 89.

More 90-degree weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.