Mild November temps round out the week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

The weather down in the Las Vegas Valley is holding steady as the first week of November is wrapping up.

Thursday, as with most of the previous few days, will see mostly clear skies and sunshine, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The high will be 78 degrees, and the overnight low will dip to 57.

3 day forecast

Friday: High 79, sunny

Saturday: High 80

Sunday: High 80

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

