Las Vegas Weather

Mild Sunday expected to turn wickedly windy Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds are expected to gust to around 50 mph on Monday, April 11, 2022, according to the Nationa ...
Winds are expected to gust to around 50 mph on Monday, April 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barrett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A seasonal Sunday is forecast for the Las Valley Valley in advance of a possibly dangerously windy start to the week.

The Sunday high should be near 77 with a sunny sky. Easterly winds will reach up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning thorough Monday night. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 55 mph are possible for much of the region.

Patchy, blowing dust is forecast for Las Vegas after 4 p.m. Monday. The high will be near 79.

Tuesday will be even cooler with a high near 64, followed by a Wednesday morning low near 43. Conditions should gradually warm the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

