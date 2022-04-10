Mild Sunday expected to turn wickedly windy Monday

A seasonal Las Vegas Sunday is forecast in advance of a potentially dangerously windy start to the coming week.

Winds are expected to gust to around 50 mph on Monday, April 11, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Hope Barrett, 7, of Medford, Ore., has her hair blown by strong wind as she enters the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A seasonal Sunday is forecast for the Las Valley Valley in advance of a possibly dangerously windy start to the week.

The Sunday high should be near 77 with a sunny sky. Easterly winds will reach up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Very warm weather across our region today then Sunday temps drop 10-15 degrees with north breezes. Monday will bring dramatic changes with areas of blowing dust and widespread southwest winds gusting 40-60 mph. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/nUvyri9Sb8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 9, 2022

A high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday morning thorough Monday night. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 55 mph are possible for much of the region.

Patchy, blowing dust is forecast for Las Vegas after 4 p.m. Monday. The high will be near 79.

Tuesday will be even cooler with a high near 64, followed by a Wednesday morning low near 43. Conditions should gradually warm the rest of the week.

