Mild temperatures, some winds forecast for Las Vegas Grand Prix

A worker stands atop one of the temporary grandstands along Koval Lane as F1 infrastructure construction continues along the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chilly conditions this week are forecast to moderate just in time for the three days of Las Vegas Grand Prix action on the Strip.

A Saturday high near 73 is forecast by the National Weather Service, but with the race set for a 10 p.m. start, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s.

Winds that are forecast to be 20-30 mph during the daylight hours should soften a bit Saturday during the race, meteorologist Matt Woods said.

There is a 5-10 percent chance of showers during the race, escalating to around 30 percent Sunday morning, says the weather service.

Before the race, Wednesday will have mostly cloudy conditions before the sky gradually clears with a high near 62. Winds will be calm.

The Thursday morning low will be around 41 in the central Las Vegas Valley before rising to a high near 66. Temperatures during track practice should be around 50-55.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 68, likely 10 degrees cooler during nighttime qualifying runs on the Strip.

