Mild temperatures, stiff winds forecast Saturday before calmer Sunday

June 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds in Las Vegas could reach 37 mph on Saturday, June 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Leann and Andrew Vaughan’s dog Chance sits in a stroller while his owners walk at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Saturday will be extremely windy while Sunday will be a bit calmer in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph will be felt cross the Great Basin, says the National Weather Service.

In Las Vegas proper, winds of 14 to 24 mph with gusts to 37 can be expected with a high temperature near 92.

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Critical fire conditions are primarily expected from the late morning through early evening hours.

Tree limbs could blown down and a few power outages may result. Pockets of blowing dust could impact travel on sections of Interstate 15.

Winds will gust up to 29 mph Saturday night with a Sunday morning low near 66 forecast.

Sunday will see steady winds of 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph. A high near 90 is forecast.

Conditions will start warming on Monday and escalating a few degrees each day next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

