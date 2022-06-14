Mild Tuesday with lighter winds forecast for Las Vegas

Tuesday will be a second day of relatively mild weather, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 95 in Las Vegas is forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Nevadans casting their primary vote and all others will have another day of relatively mild weather Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

After Monday’s high in the mid-90s, the Tuesday high will be around 95 with winds of 8 to 16 mph gusting as high as 24 mph.

The Wednesday morning low will be around 75 before rising to near 102 with slightly lighter winds.

By Thursday, the mercury will be back to around 109, the record temperature the Las Vegas Valley felt last weekend.

