Mild weather continues: Las Vegas remains warmer than normal
Las Vegas is still running warmer than the historical average for mid-November. Typical highs will stay around 80 degrees, and overnight lows dropping to the mid-50s.
The Las Vegas Valley is in for another pleasantly mild Monday, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees, and an overnight low around 56 degrees. Expect a light breeze and dry conditions throughout the day.
Weekly outlook
Tuesday: High 80, sunny
Wednesday: High 78
Thursday: High 77, chance of overnight showers
Friday: High 64, chance of overnight showers
