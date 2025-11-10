53°F
Mild weather continues: Las Vegas remains warmer than normal

The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas
The sun rises over the valley and Strip on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is in for another pleasantly mild Monday, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees, and an overnight low around 56 degrees. Expect a light breeze and dry conditions throughout the day.

Weekly outlook

Tuesday: High 80, sunny

Wednesday: High 78

Thursday: High 77, chance of overnight showers

Friday: High 64, chance of overnight showers

Las Vegas is still running warmer than the historical average for mid-November. Typical highs range from the low to mid-70s, and overnight lows dropping to the low 50s.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

