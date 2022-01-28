Milder winds, Friday high near 60 forecast in Las Vegas

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley will diminish on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Kay Williams, 7, and Sebastian Gomez, 10, both of Las Vegas, play checkers at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The sky should be most sunny for most of Friday, Jan., 28, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds will be less of a factor in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday breezes that reached 30 mph in some northeast and northwest parts of the valley will decline. A sunny sky will see a Friday high temperature close to the norm of 60.

“It will be pretty sunny with some clouds coming in later in the day,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “We’ll see a band of clouds Friday night into Saturday.”

The Saturday high will be in the upper 50s and winds should be light.

Sunday should be a mostly sunny sky with a high near 65.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the coming week, leaving Harry Reid International Airport with precipitation of 0.06 of an inch for January while the norm is 0.52 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.