Moderate air quality expected to improve later Friday

Overnight smoke and haze conditions are expected to improve Friday morning, but could return over the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from burning trees as the Caldor Fire growing on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, Calif. California has already surpassed the acreage burned at this point last year, which ended up setting the record. Now it’s entering a period when powerful winds have often driven the deadliest blazes. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

Overnight smoke and haze conditions are expected to improve Friday morning but could return over the weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability smoke advisory for the Las Vegas Valley issued Thursday has been extended through Sunday.

Most air monitoring stations were showing moderate air quality as of 7:40 a.m. Friday.

The outlook for ozone is moderate through Sunday while smaller particulates are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

“The models show the smoke and haze probably retreating back to the north and northwest of us Friday into Saturday,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said, noting that better visibility and less haze should prevail Friday afternoon into the evening.

A cold front that will skirt across Northern Nevada should pull the smoke and haze to the north, Pierce said. Smoke and haze could be factors in Nye County

The Friday forecast high is 97 with a 98 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday. The normal this time of year is 103.

Some smoke and haze could move southern into the valley on Saturday afternoon or Sunday, Pierce said.

Moderate to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups dominated the sky in the valley on Thursday.

People with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor exposure when ozone and particulate matter rises, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.