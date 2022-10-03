72°F
Monday morning has a chance to be a bit wet in the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 5:33 am
A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, says the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m. and then a chance of showers or storms after 11 a.m.

“The chances (of rain) will be slightly better at higher elevations and in northwest Arizona,” meteorologist Brian Planz said.

Otherwise, the sky will be sunny, and the high is expected to reach 92, just a few degrees above normal.

Monday night will be clear with a Tuesday morning low around 72 before rising to a high near 93.

The rest of the week is expected to be free of precipitation. Highs should be in the low 90s with morning lows near 70.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

