Monday offers fine candy-seeking weather before a cold front nears valley

Trick-or-treat conditions should be great Monday evening after an afternoon high near 75 and minor winds.

Trick-or-treating weather conditions should be nearly perfect on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Kids in costume during the Halloween Ghost Walk at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The free family event featured a costume contest and trick-or-treating at retailers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday is forecast to be the last sunny day before a cold front brings winds, clouds and possibly rain to the Las Vegas Valley.

A high of 74 is expected Monday with a sunny sky and light winds below 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s going down. We’re yelling tim-brrrrr. 🌬️An incoming system will cause temperatures to drop about 20 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. Thursday's high temperatures in #LasVegas will feel more like mid-December rather than early November. 🥶#VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/lmFXFRJswf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 31, 2022

The Tuesday morning low will be around 54. Light south winds are expected to gain velocity during the day, possibly gusting to 28 mph. The sky will be partly sunny.

Clouds will continue to build Tuesday night and south-southwest winds of 15-17 mph will gust to 25 mph.

The Wednesday low will be near 53 before a high near 66. There is a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday night.

The Thursday morning low will be near 45 before rising to 57 in the afternoon. Thursday will also have a chance of showers before a clear Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.