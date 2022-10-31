49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Monday offers fine candy-seeking weather before a cold front nears valley

Increasing clouds forecasted on Monday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Trick-or-treating weather conditions should be nearly perfect on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, accordi ...
Trick-or-treating weather conditions should be nearly perfect on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Kids in costume during the Halloween Ghost Walk at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The free family event featured a costume contest and trick-or-treating at retailers. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday is forecast to be the last sunny day before a cold front brings winds, clouds and possibly rain to the Las Vegas Valley.

A high of 74 is expected Monday with a sunny sky and light winds below 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The Tuesday morning low will be around 54. Light south winds are expected to gain velocity during the day, possibly gusting to 28 mph. The sky will be partly sunny.

Clouds will continue to build Tuesday night and south-southwest winds of 15-17 mph will gust to 25 mph.

The Wednesday low will be near 53 before a high near 66. There is a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday night.

The Thursday morning low will be near 45 before rising to 57 in the afternoon. Thursday will also have a chance of showers before a clear Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
Sportsbooks brace for record $72.6M loss to ‘Mattress Mack’
2
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
Las Vegas housing market was affordable; ‘that’s not the case anymore’
3
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
Las Vegas, with history of casino implosions, has big demolitions coming
4
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
‘BattleBots’ plan a smash hit in Las Vegas
5
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
CARTOONS: The scariest Halloween costume of them all
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST