Monday wind gusts of 70 mph past; rain limited

People walk around Fremont Street as the Viva Vision canopy reflects in the street while rain comes down in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strip seen from the Clark County Wetlands in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Wind gusts reached into the 70s in a few spots outside of the valley on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/@rookie__rae

The worst of a Monday afternoon wind storm appears to be past for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust of 79 mph was recorded at Angel Peak while a monitor at Hoover Dam showed a gust of 74. In the valley, a gust of 50 mph was recorded in Southern Highlands while a few locations along U.S. 95 northwest of Las Vegas had gusts in the 50s. North Las Vegas Airport recorded a 41 mph gust while Henderson Executive Airport saw a 43 mph gust.

“The winds have started to come down and that will continue through the night,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Rainfall was limited to the Mount Charleston area and Red Rock National Recreation Area with 0.71 of an inch logged on the mountain and 0.47 of an inch at Harris Springs Ranch. A gauge at Red Rock showed 0.04 of an inch while Calico Basin had 0.08 of an inch.

“There was probably some snow above 9,000 feet, but we won’t know until the fire station measures in the morning,” Boucher said. “We are struggling to get some measurable precipitation in the valley, but there are a few spots that may get a little.”

With the storm past, Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 69 with sunny conditions and winds of 6-8 mph. The overnight low will be near 52 and the Wednesday high should be near 74.

Sierra rain & snow

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.

A winter storm warning remained in effect around Lake Tahoe until 11 p.m. Monday. But a stretch of Interstate 80 that closed overnight reopened, and floodwaters on rivers and streams continued to recede along the Sierra’s eastern front.

The storm packing winds gusting up to 90 mph Sunday night dropped 29 inches of snow on Donner Pass, where I-80 crosses the top of the Sierra west of Truckee, California, the National Weather Service said.

All schools were closed Monday at Incline Village on Lake Tahoe’s north shore, where up to 18 inches of snow was recorded. A foot of snow was reported in California on Tahoe’s west shore at Homewood and 5 inches at South Lake Tahoe.

