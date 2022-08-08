Monsoon conditions arrive in Las Vegas Valley for a week-long stay

Monsoon possibilities are expected to last all week in Southern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday late afternoon and evening, the odds are listed at 20 percent. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 102 and light winds.

Tuesday brings the best chances of showers or thunderstorms at 40 percent during the afternoon before dropping to 30 percent in the evening, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

The high should be around 98 after a morning low near 85.

Wednesday offers a 20 percent chance of monsoon activity.

Monsoon conditions will increase the relative humidity all week, but forecast highs all week are a 4-6 degrees below the norm of 104 this time of year.

Harry Reid International Airport has seen .86 of an inch of rain this year with .70 of an inch coming during the monsoon season.

