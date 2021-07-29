Monsoon conditions expected to rise in Las Vegas during weekend

After a break for a few days, monsoon weather conditions are expected to intensify into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Monsoon storms could return to the Las Vegas Valley starting Thursday, July 29, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Storm chances will rise on the weekend. A car drives over a flooded portion of Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Monday, July 26, 2021.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“It’s a small chance on Thursday, but by Friday afternoon it will be about 50 percent,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Friday and Saturday could be a hit-or-miss situation, but there could also be high winds and a possibility of flash flooding.”

A 10 percent chance of Thursday afternoon showers or storms will increase to 20 percent during the evening hours. The high is expected to be around 105, a rise of 4 degrees from the Wednesday high.

Friday will see a 50 percent chance of and storms, mainly after 11 a.m. The high will drop to around 96.

“We can’t rule out a storm or rain on Sunday, but it will be mainly a Friday and Saturday event,” Nickerson said.

