Monsoon conditions expected to rise in Las Vegas during weekend
After a break for a few days, monsoon weather conditions are expected to intensify into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s a small chance on Thursday, but by Friday afternoon it will be about 50 percent,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Friday and Saturday could be a hit-or-miss situation, but there could also be high winds and a possibility of flash flooding.”
A 10 percent chance of Thursday afternoon showers or storms will increase to 20 percent during the evening hours. The high is expected to be around 105, a rise of 4 degrees from the Wednesday high.
Friday will see a 50 percent chance of and storms, mainly after 11 a.m. The high will drop to around 96.
“We can’t rule out a storm or rain on Sunday, but it will be mainly a Friday and Saturday event,” Nickerson said.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.