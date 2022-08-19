Monsoon conditions may lessen in Las Vegas through weekend

Storms might be a bit less of a risk in the valley on Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Lightning is seen behind The Mob Museum as thunderstorms move across the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rain and thunderstorms danced in and around the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, dropping up to a half-inch of rain in a few places. Hail and turbulent winds were reported in Henderson.

Storms could continue Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 10 percent chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. with otherwise a mostly sunny sky, light winds and an afternoon high near 99.

A Saturday morning low near 81 is expected. The day will bring a 20 percent chance of showers or storms after 11 a.m. The high should be near 97. Rain remains a 20 percent risk into Saturday evening.

The monsoon risk continues into Sunday at 10 percent.

The sky is expected to clear later Sunday into the middle of next week when monsoon conditions are forecast to resume.

