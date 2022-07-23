Monsoon rains may wet Las Vegas area starting late Sunday

The heat spell will wind down this weekend before a prolonged chance of monsoon rain arrives late Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Monsoon rains may return to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service. Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. . (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slightly cooler temperatures Saturday will mark an end to the hottest heat spell of the Las Vegas summer before a good chance of monsoon rain arrives late Sunday and may last all week.

A high of 109 is forecast for Saturday by the National Weather Service. West/southwest winds of 6-16 mph will turn south/southeast and could gust as high as 23 mph.

The Sunday low may drop to around 87 before a high near 104 with winds nearly the same as Saturday.

A 20 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Sunday is in the current forecast.

The chance of moisture rises to 40 percent after 11 a.m. on Monday. The mercury is expected to top out at 99.

“Monsoon moisture is coming back and it may stick around all week,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll have more cloud cover each day and a chance of rain.”

A chance of showers or storms is in the forecast each day through Wednesday. Highs will be around 100 each day.

However, with the rising moisture possibility and more clouds comes higher humidity.

“Today (Friday) we are at about 10 percent relative humidity,” Adair said. “On Monday when the monsoon moisture possibility is at about 40 percent, the relative humidity will be about 36 or 37 percent. We’ll trade the higher temperatures for highs around 100 but higher humidity.”

