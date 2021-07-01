79°F
Monsoon rains not likely in Las Vegas on Thursday

By
July 1, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Darrick Washington takes a break at he Venetian fountain, on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. The high temperature in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021, should be around 107, according to the National Weather Service. . (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Conditions for monsoonal rains are likely to be absent from the Las Vegas Valley until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should see a high near 106 with sunny skies and light winds. Some clouds might develop over the Spring Mountains.

Humidity levels will be higher in the morning and decreasing in the afternoon.

“It will be a little warmer to the north, but we are not likely to have the conditions for monsoonal rains near Las Vegas until Saturday,” meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “Another surge of moisture is possible near or in the Spring Mountains on Saturday.”

Temperatures will remain elevated into the Fourth of July and beyond, Boucher said.

Friday should see a high near 107 with the same for Saturday. The holiday is forecast to max out at 108.

Overnight lows will only drop to the mid-80s, making morning conditions rather warm.

“We’re not looking at any record heat this weekend, but it will still be plenty hot,” Boucher said. “People need to remember to be careful about heatstroke and over doing it with alcohol.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
