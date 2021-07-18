Monsoon storms could develop in Las Vegas all week

Storms and flooding south of Las Vegas died out Saturday night and were not expected to pose significant issues overnight in the Las Vegas area.

The chance of rain is about 30% in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Motorists make way through flooding at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thunderstorms and wind gusts that produced some flash flooding in northwest Arizona died out Saturday night and were not expected to pose significant issues overnight in the Las Vegas area.

3:30pm – 😬Check out this video from Hualapai Mountain Park outside @CityofKingman Over 1 inch of rain on the Flag Wildfire Burn Scar has caused a debris flow. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for this area until 5:15pm MST #azwx ⛈️🌊 Video courtesy of @mohavecounty pic.twitter.com/0CHUJ2ip1e — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2021

The risk of rain is expected to rise from 20% early Sunday to 30 to 40% Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Peters said.

“Some outflows from the storms died out,” Peters said. “But it won’t take much for them to kick back up.”

A Sunday high of 103 is forecast.

Highs during the coming week will be around 105 before declining to 99 by Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper or mid 80s.

Rain is possible each day in the coming week in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the weather service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.