Monsoon storms could resurface in Las Vegas Valley today

The weekend in Las Vegas starts the same way the work week ended, with just a slight chance of a stray storm in the afternoon.

Death Valley’s heat kills. Here’s why visitors come anyway

Summer 2025 was hot in Las Vegas. But just how hot was it?

Some monsoon storms touch parts of Las Vegas Valley

The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The weekend in Las Vegas starts the same the work week ended, with just a slight chance at 10% of a stray storm or shower in the afternoon, possibly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Assuming the sunny skies hold we can expect a high near 96 degrees with that fading in the evening to the overnight low of 79 degrees.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Saturday: 96 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers.

Sunday: 97 degrees, with a 10 percent of rain in the late afternoon.

Monday: highs near 98 degrees. No showers are expected.

Tuesday: Sunny, high in the mid-90s. Overnight around 73 degrees.

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.