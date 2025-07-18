Monsoon storms sticking around in Southern Nevada

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers, primarily in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds form over Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas as the sun sets on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another wave of July monsoonal moisture isn’t done with Southern Nevada yet.

A day after storms hit parts of the region, the Las Vegas Valley may see some scattered storms today. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers, primarily in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. High temperatures should stay in the mid-90s, below normal for mid-July.

Airport showers

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was May 6, Chris Outler of the NWS said Thursday. But the airport did record a trace amount of rain in early May and early June.

The average July rainfall at Reid is 0.38 inches.

For 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches. The average is 2.27. A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches, Outler said.

2025 rain events

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.