Monsoon storms try to push into Las Vegas Valley as September begins

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers today, said the National Weather Service, as another wave of monsoon moisture approaches Southern Nevada.

Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas in 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Remember last week, when monsoon storms surrounded the Las Vegas Valley but barely put a drop in many rain gauges?

Fortunately, there’s another opportunity to see some of the wet stuff this week.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers today, said Matt Woods of the National Weather Service, as another wave of monsoon moisture creeps into Southern Nevada. The best chances are in the afternoon and evening.

“We’re returning to an active pattern,” he said Monday night. “This is a pretty similar situation to last week.”

There’s at least a 20 percent chance of rain every day this week, he said. But during monsoon season, it can be “really tricky” to predict when it will rain (if at all) and how widespread it will be. It depends on several factors, including cloud cover, which can thwart the development of storms.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

5-day forecast

Today: high of 101 degrees; 40 percent chance of rain

Wednesday: 95 degrees; 30 percent chance of rain

Thursday: 95 degrees; 20 percent chance of rain

Friday: 95 degrees; 30 percent chance of rain

Saturday: 95 degrees; 30 percent chance of rain

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

