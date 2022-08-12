81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Monsoon threat remains over Las Vegas Valley through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las ...
Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoon weather chances will continue for the Las Vegas Valley on Friday and for the next several days, says the National Weather Service.

There have been some sprinkles at high elevations over the past week, but the valley has largely been spared any rain.

Some heavy showers formed late Thursday over Lincoln County while some rain fell in southern Clark County.

Northwest Arizona has taken a heavy punch from the monsoon storms with Bullhead City and Mohave County getting heavy rains and flooding much of the week.

The Friday forecast in Las Vegas calls for a 20 percent chance of rain or storms after noon with a mostly sunny sky. The high should be near 100 with calm winds.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a Saturday morning low near 84. Winds again will be light.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of storms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Winds will remain light.

A chance of showers or storms is listed each day in the forecast through Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST