Monsoonal clouds may keep Las Vegas temperatures about normal

Some clouds may keep Las Vegas Valley temperatures about normal on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Some clouds may help keep Las Vegas Valley temperatures close to normal, around 104, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We will have some monsoonal moisture possibilities around through Sunday,” said meteorologist John Adair. “By Monday we will be drying out and the temperatures will rise.”

A high of 104 is forecast for Independence Day with a 108 on Monday. The chance of rain in the valley is about 10%, Adair said.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 111 on Tuesday and 112 on Wednesday.

“We’re not certain yet, but some cloud cover may creep back in by late in the week,” Adair said.

At the halfway point of the year, McCarran International Airport has received 0.87 of an inch of rain, compared with a norm of 2.11 inches.

