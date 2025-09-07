80°F
Monsoonal moisture could impact Sunday’s forecast

Clouds hang above the Westgate on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, as seen from downtown Las Vegas. (Cha ...
Clouds hang above the Westgate on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, as seen from downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

The weekend in Las Vegas will wrap up today with mostly sunny skies, and a possibility of an afternoon shower between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at around 10%.

Highs will approach triple digits, but fall short at 98 degrees, and will taper off in the evening to an overnight low of 79 degrees.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Monday: highs near 99 degrees. No showers are expected.

Tuesday: Sunny, high in the mid-90s. Overnight around 73 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, high around 92 degrees, low at 71.

Thursday: High in the mid-90s, low 71, slim chance of showers throughout the evening.

2025 rain events

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 2: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

