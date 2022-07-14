Monsoonal moisture returns to Las Vegas Valley through weekend

Monsoonal showers or thunderstorms are possible in Las Vegas Valley starting Thursday into early next week.

A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monsoonal moisture that has been a fixture in Arizona in recent days, could become a possibility starting Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

A 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 2 p.m. is the latest National Weather Service forecast.

⛈ With stormy weather in the forecast for parts of northern & southern AZ over the next few days, please use extra caution on the roads.

💧Slow down

💧Increase following distance

💧Turn off cruise control

💧Don’t attempt to cross flooded roads

⛈ With stormy weather in the forecast for parts of northern & southern AZ over the next few days, please use extra caution on the roads.

“It will be one of those hit or miss things, depending exactly on where the storms pop up,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “The chance is about 20 percent each day. It’s best to keep up and watch your outdoor plans each day.”

The storm conditions could shift more back to the east next week, Nickerson said.

Sunny and hot conditions will yield a high temperature near 108. Southeast winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Winds will continue into Thursday night.

The Friday morning low will be near 88 before rising to around 109. Gusty winds to 18 mph are forecast.

Overnight lows in the upper 80s are forecast through the weekend, well above the normal overnight low of 82 this time of summer.

