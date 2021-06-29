Monsoonal rains possible Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas

There’s about a 40 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday afternoon as monsoonal conditions take hold in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The Las Vegas Valley will cool down a bit Tuesday and could experience monsoonal rains, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said that is a 40 percent chance that the valley will experience rain in the afternoon and the possibility of precipitation will remain in the forecast for the next few days.

“Tuesday is the initial transition into monsoon conditions,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “We will see a lot more clouds around and there will be daily chances for isolated and scattered storms all week.”

The highest possibilities for rain will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday, Outler said with a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of rain forecast.

Tuesday’s high was expected to be 102 degrees, while the overnight low is forecast at 82.

Monsoonal rains occur as the result of a seasonal wind shift over the Southwest U.S. and northwestern Mexico and typically occur in the form of thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening. They are normally not widespread.

The valley can use some additional moisture.

McCarran International Airport has received just 0.86 of an inch of rain in 2021, when it should have seen an average of well over 2 inches.

